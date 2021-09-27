Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll hits 78

Two elderly Singaporean women, both unvaccinated and with underlying medical conditions, have died from complications due to Covid-19. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Two elderly Singaporean women, both unvaccinated and with underlying medical conditions, have died from complications due to Covid-19 over the past two days, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Sept 26).

One of them is 97 years old and died on Saturday. She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sept 18.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of hyperlipidaemia.

The other fatality is a 69-year-old woman who tested positive on Friday and died on the same day.

She had also not been vaccinated and had a history of hypertension.

In total, 78 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

On Sunday, MOH registered a record 1,939 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, of which 1,934 were locally transmitted. — TODAY