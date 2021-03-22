Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority begins review of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for use in city-state, asks Chinese firm for more data

A medical worker takes a box of Sinovac’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease from a refrigerator at a community health centre in Qingdao, Shandong province, China January 5, 2021. — China Daily pic via Reuters

SINGAPORE, March 22 — Singapore has begun reviewing data on China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, and has asked for more information from the biopharmaceutical company, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In response to TODAY’s queries on Saturday (March 20), HSA added that it is waiting for the company to submit the data.

The additional data is needed to assess if the vaccine “can meet the required standards for quality, safety and efficacy for interim authorisation under the Pandemic Special Access Route”, the authority said.

Singapore received its first shipment of the Sinovac vaccine on February 23, but it has not yet been authorised for use here.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during an interview with the BBC’s Talking Business Asia programme that the Chinese-made vaccine will be used in Singapore if it is proven to be safe and effective.

“We use vaccines from any source, vaccines do not carry nationality,” he said, adding that China has very capable scientists, biomedical researchers and vaccine researchers.

HSA told TODAY that it is in talks with various companies — including British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca — on their submission plans for coronavirus vaccines.

Over the past few weeks, numerous countries temporarily suspended roll-outs of AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precautionary measure following isolated reports of blood clots in recipients.

The drugmaker and the World Health Organization have maintained that there is no evidence the cases were caused by the vaccine, and several countries have since resumed their use of the AstraZeneca shot.

HSA added that it rigorously evaluates all vaccines on their quality, safety and efficacy before they are approved for use here. — TODAY