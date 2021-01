The 48 cases reported today had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — Singapore reported 48 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

This equals the record for imported cases set on March 23 last year.

The 48 reported today had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Among them, four are permanent residents and 10 are foreign domestic workers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,308. — TODAY