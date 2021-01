The total number of infections in Singapore is now 59,113. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — Singapore reported 30 new Covid-19 cases today, two of which were locally transmitted infections.

There were no new cases in the dormitories.

The other 28 were imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 59,113. — TODAY