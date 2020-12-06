Restaurant in Singapore ordered to close for 10 days for flouting Covid-19 rules

The suspension came after a man who tested positive for Covid-19 was found to have had dinner with 12 other family members at the restaurant in Singapore November 21. — Picture courtesy of Seoul Garden / Facebook via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 — The Seoul Garden restaurant at Tampines Mall has been ordered by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to close for 10 days for failing to ensure Covid-19 safe management measures on its premises.

In a press statement yesterday, MOH said that no dining in or takeaway will be allowed at the outlet between December 5 and 14.

The suspension came after a 32-year-old Singaporean man who tested positive for Covid-19 (case 58401) was found to have had dinner with 12 other family members at the restaurant on November 21.

“Although the family members were seated at separate tables of up to five persons per table, investigations revealed that there had been mingling among them,” said MOH.

“The restaurant did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling between tables on its premises.”The ministry added that investigations against the restaurant, as well as Case 58401 and his family members are ongoing, and “further enforcement action may be taken pending the outcome of investigations.”

“We urge everyone to continue to exercise social responsibility, and to comply with the prevailing measures,” said MOH.

“A resurgence of Covid-19 cases and clusters can easily emerge in our community if we let our guard down and become lax in adherence to safe management measures.”

Any person convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM30,448), or up to six months’ imprisonment, or to both.

Those guilty of a second or subsequent offence can be fined up to S$20,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both.

Seoul Garden's suspension is the third such one in the last two days imposed by the government. On Friday, the authorities ordered Gemma Steakhouse at National Gallery Singapore to close for 20 days for hosting a Halloween-themed dinner, which was attended by about 75 people who had mingled between tables.

Yesterday, the Foot Locker outlet at Orchard [email protected] was ordered to suspend operations for 10 days for failing to comply with Covid-19 safe management measures, after crowds gathered at the outlet on Friday night, apparently for the launch of a limited-edition sneaker. — TODAY