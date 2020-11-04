Singapore Food Agency recalls Bellamy’s Organic pasta for infants due to ‘excessive levels’ of arsenic

SFA said that it has detected arsenic in samples of the product at ‘levels exceeding the maximum limit for arsenic in baby food’ as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations. — Picture from Singapore Food Agency via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) today has directed the importer of popular baby food brand Bellamy’s Organic to recall its Organic Brown Rice Pasta Stars after “excessive levels” of arsenic were found in the product.

The product is targeted at infants from the age of seven months.

SFA said that it has detected arsenic in samples of the product at “levels exceeding the maximum limit for arsenic in baby food” as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

The maximum limit as stated in the regulations is 0.1ppm.

“SFA detected arsenic at levels ranging between 0.12-0.3ppm in the samples of the product,” the agency said.

SFA said that it has since directed the importer, DKSH Marketing Services, to recall the Australian product.

“As a precaution, SFA is recalling all batches of the implicated product. The recall is ongoing,” SFA said.

The agency stressed that consumers who have bought the product should ensure that their infants do not consume them.

They may also wish to seek medical advice for infants who feel unwell.

“Those who have purchased the affected product may contact their point of purchase for enquiries and for exchange of product,” SFA said. — TODAY