12-year-old to be charged with 3 others for robbing, assaulting 64-year-old Singapore cabbie

The Singapore youths to be charged, comprising three males and one female, are between 12 and 16 years old. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 — Four youths will be charged in court today for their suspected involvement in a robbery and assault of a 64-year-old taxi driver at Sungei Tengah Road, the police said in a statement.

The youths — three males and one female — are between 12 and 16 years old.

In its statement yesterday, the police said it had received a report on October 8 at 11.35pm that the male taxi driver had been robbed and assaulted by four passengers after he dropped them off.

Officers from Jurong Police Division were subsequently able to establish the identities of the four youths through ground enquiries and with the help of images from closed circuit television and police cameras. The youths were arrested yesterday.

Sungei Tengah Road is located along the farmland parcels in the west side of Singapore.

Three of the youths were later believed to be involved in a separate case of housebreaking at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, based on the police’s preliminary investigations.

The four youths will be charged with robbery with hurt, an offence which carries a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane. — TODAY