Singapore Airlines opens up six more seatings for A380 restaurant following ‘overwhelming support’

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) said yesterday evening it will launch another six seatings, aside from the initial two lunch seatings, for its popular aircraft dining experience. This is less than a day after customers snapped up all available seats within 30 minutes after bookings opened at midnight.

In a Facebook post, the national carrier said that the extra seatings for its Restaurant [email protected] will be made available on the weekend of Oct 31 and Nov 1, as well as the original weekend of Oct 24 and 25.

This will allow it to accommodate more diners for lunches and dinners on the four dates. Previously, SIA offered only lunch slots for Oct 24 and 25.

The airline has opened its waiting list for diners to indicate their interest. “Those on the waitlist will be contacted by SIA should there be additional availability for the Restaurant [email protected] experience,” its spokesperson told TODAY earlier.

In its latest announcement, SIA said that it had received “overwhelming support” for the initiative, which allows customers to be served their meals in a cabin of their choice on the double-decker superjumbo aircraft that will be parked at Changi Airport.

Diners may choose from SIA’s signature international cuisine as well as from a special Peranakan menu designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

They will get to see a showcase of the airline’s cabin crew uniform over the years, and some diners will be given an exclusive tour of the A380 superjumbo.

SIA has declined to reveal the number of seats that have been sold, saying there were “commercial sensitivities”.

Its A380 configuration allows it to accommodate 471 passengers — six seats in suites, 78 in business class, 44 in premium economy and 343 in economy class.

However, safe distancing requirements between groups mean that it can take in fewer passengers for its dining arrangements. Diners will be seated in groups of no more than five people.

Prices for seats range from S$50 to S$600. — TODAY