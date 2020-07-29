Singapore Opposition Leader Pritam Singh to use half his new allowance in aid of needy residents, other causes

Pritam Singh will be receiving about S$385,000 annually, double the allowance of an elected Singapore Member of Parliament. — Picture courtesy of Ooi Boon Keong/Facebook via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 29 — Singapore’s first Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said that he will be allocating 50 per cent of the allowance from his new parliamentary appointment in aid of various causes, including assisting low-income residents in constituencies managed by the Workers’ Party (WP).

In a Facebook post yesterday, Pritam, who is secretary-general of WP, said that he had discussed this with his wife and they had both agreed on the arrangement.

Earlier yesterday, it was announced that Pritam will receive double the allowance of an elected Member of Parliament (MP) — at about S$385,000 (RM1.19 million) annually — and will be provided an office and the use of a meeting room in Parliament House, among other privileges.

As part of his duties, he will be expected to lead the opposition in presenting alternative views in parliamentary debates, receive confidential briefings on select matters pertaining to national security and external relations, and may be called on to attend state functions, visits and meetings.

Pritam said in the Facebook post that it is a privilege to be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition and he is grateful to receive the added support and remuneration that comes with the title.

He realises, too, that “the appointment will require more investment of my time and longer hours away from my family.”

Referring to a conversation he had with his wife on his new role, he said: “After putting the girls to bed, my wife and I knew there were some things we wanted to talk about arising from the (Leader of the Opposition) appointment. Among other things, we spoke about what the salary increase would mean for our family. Both of us felt strongly that a percentage of the salary should be used for a greater purpose.”

He said that half of the allowance given to the Leader of the Opposition will be apportioned to:

Helping low-income residents in Hougang Single Member Constituency (SMC), Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Sengkang GRC through the Workers’ Party Community Fund and/or the WP Grassroots Committee

Community programmes in Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC

Charitable or worthy causes

WP’s specific needs

Pritam acknowledged that the latest appointment carries with it “many additional responsibilities that I will have to shoulder.”

“The road ahead will not be easy but I thank Singaporeans for their support and encouragement,” he said.

Outside of his duties as an MP, Pritam is an advocate and solicitor specialising in dispute resolution, as stated on the website of law firm Satwan & Associates. — TODAY