Singapore graphic designer trespasses into condo to expose himself, perform obscene act at poolside

Ong Qing Feng entered One Jervois condominium in Singapore by tailgating a resident and running through a side gate after her before it closed. — Courtesy of Google Street View via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 21 — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully entering a condominium where he stripped naked and engaged in an obscene act by the poolside.

Ong Qing Feng, a graphic designer by profession, admitted to one charge of criminal trespass, a second charge of appearing naked in a private place and exposing himself to public view, and a third charge of behaving in a way that caused insult and alarm to others.

Two other similar charges will be taken into consideration for his sentencing, which has been adjourned until Aug 24. He remains out on a S$10,000 bail (RM30,633).

The court heard that Ong committed the offences on September 13 last year at around 5pm on the premises of One Jervois condominium along Jervois Close near River Valley Road.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tay Jingxi said that Ong, who was not a resident or a guest, entered the private property by tailgating a resident and running through a side gate after her before it closed.

Once he got in, Ong found his way to the condominium’s swimming pool where he took off all of his clothes so that he could sunbathe by the poolside fully nude and in full view of nearby residents.

Ong had admitted in his statement that he had stripped himself because he wanted to “elicit a reaction from residents who saw his naked buttocks,” the prosecution said.

Some time later, Ong masturbated there after he saw a woman lying by the poolside in front of him. He then put on his clothes and left for his office, which was nearby.

During this time, a 35-year-old male resident had witnessed Ong in the act and reported him to the condominium’s management as he “felt insulted and alarmed,” DPP Tay said.

Court documents showed that Ong returned to the condominium less than two weeks later on the evening of September 24 by tailgating another resident.

He again sunbathed in the nude and swam in the pool while other residents were around.

The same 35-year-old resident who saw what Ong did the first time round then spotted him again.

This time, the man decided to call the police, who were able to arrest Ong the next day.

The maximum penalty for criminal trespass is a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

For appearing nude in a private place and exposing himself to public view, Ong could face a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

For the charge of causing others to feel insulted and alarmed through insulting behaviour, Ong could be fined up to S$5,000. — TODAY