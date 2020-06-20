Singapore Pools outlets to reopen from Monday; 4D and Toto lottery draws restart next week

In its statement, Singapore Pools said that its retail outlets will gradually resume operations from Monday onwards. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Singapore Pools retail outlets will resume operations from Monday (June 22), with 4D and Toto lottery draws to be conducted from next week.

In a statement yesterday, Singapore Pools said that 4D lottery draws will resume on Wednesday while Toto lottery draws will resume on Thursday.

The Singapore Sweep lottery will resume with the August draw on August 5.

Singapore Pools said that lottery tickets purchased for draws which were postponed after April 5 will be valid for the respective upcoming lottery draws.

In its statement, Singapore Pools said that its retail outlets will gradually resume operations from Monday onwards. Its outlets have been closed since April 7 when Singapore started its circuit breaker measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19

“All other outlets such as Singapore Pools’ Livewire venues and off-course betting centres will remain closed, in alignment with the Government’s regulations and guidelines for live betting,” Singapore Pools said.

Singapore yesterday moved into Phase Two of the country’s exit from the circuit breaker measures.

Extension of prize validity period

Singapore Pools said that in light of the suspension of prize payment services since April 7, the validity periods for eligible prize-winning tickets for all lottery draws, sports and horse racing events held between October 10, 2019 and April 5, 2020 will be extended by an additional 90 days from the ticket’s original expiry dates.

Safety measures in place

The company said that it has implemented safe management measures in line with the government’s guidelines.

These include:

Enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures, including on-ground assistants, visual signages and public education materials.

The conduct of all lottery draws will continue behind closed doors in the presence of external auditors.

Singapore Pools will also amend the Toto game to cascade at the second instead of the fourth consecutive draw effective from June 25 until further notice. This is to prevent overcrowding at its outlets, it said.

Customer safety in mind

The company said that customers’ safety and well-being remain its top priority amid the Covid-19 situation.

It encourages all customers, especially those in the high-risk groups, to utilise its online account betting channel as their primary mode of transaction.

“To minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission, customers visiting our outlets are advised to avoid peak hours and adhere to all safe management measures at our outlets,” Singapore Pools said. — TODAY