KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — South Korean singer Bibi has come under fire over her performance at the Waterbomb Festival Seoul after clips of her revealing outfit and choreography went viral online.

According to The Korea Herald, the 27-year-old performed at the outdoor Global Stage at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on July 25, singing hits including Bam Yang Gang and Bibi Vengeance.

She appeared on stage in a white romper with a plunging neckline over a bikini top.

The report said, during the performance, she dropped to her knees and unzipped the front of her soaked romper to reveal the bikini underneath.

In another segment, she sang while kneeling and looking up at a microphone held above her by shirtless male dancers, choreography that some viewers criticised as overtly sexual.

Some online users also alleged that Bibi had deliberately chosen the revealing outfit to entertain the audience.

Videos of the performance spread widely after Waterbomb Festival’s official Instagram account shared footage on July 26, sparking debate over whether the performance crossed the line.

Others defended the singer, arguing that the performance was in keeping with Waterbomb, an adults-only summer music festival known for its revealing outfits and provocative stage shows.

Supporters also praised Bibi’s confident stage presence and said her performance energised the crowd.

However, critics argued that the performance went too far, fuelling discussion over what is appropriate even at an adults-only event.