KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Gamers and jazz fans will have a chance to hear the music of hit Japanese role-playing game Persona 5 performed live when the Persona 5 Special Big Band Concert Asia Tour 2026 arrives in the capital in June.

The Kuala Lumpur show will feature songs from the acclaimed title in a big band jazz format, performed by a large ensemble of around 30 musicians from the US and Japan.

Instead of using in-game recordings, the concert will recreate the soundtrack live, showcasing the series’ signature mix of groove-driven rhythms and jazz-inspired harmonies.

The performance will be led by arranger and music director Charlie Rosen, a two-time Grammy and Tony Award winner known for his work adapting game and popular music for large jazz orchestras.

Vocals will be provided by Lyn, the original singer behind several of Persona 5’s best-known songs.

The band line-up will include musicians from New York’s jazz scene, alongside leading Japanese players selected by Eric Miyashiro.

Organisers said the Kuala Lumpur stop is part of a wider Asia tour aimed at bringing the game’s music to audiences in a live concert setting.

The concert is scheduled for June 18, 2026, at 8pm at Mega Star Arena.

Tickets are now on sale via SISTIC, with early bird promotions running from April 1 to April 30, 2026.

First released in Japan in 2016 before launching internationally in 2017, Persona 5 received widespread critical acclaim for its stylish presentation, turn-based combat system, soundtrack, and social simulation elements, and is widely regarded as one of the standout Japanese role-playing games of its era.

Developed by Atlus, the game follows a group of high school students known as the Phantom Thieves as they enter a supernatural realm to confront corrupt adults and change society.

* A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the concert would take place next year. The error has since been corrected.