KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 – A concert may begin only when the lights go down and the crowd roars as the artist takes the stage, but for cities competing to host the world’s biggest acts, the real work often starts long before the first song.

From hotel bookings and flight demand to restaurants, retail and tourism receipts, major live performances are increasingly being treated as economic engines — and Malaysia is now trying to claim a bigger share of that market.

The push is reflected in the recently announced KL Headline Season 2026, a collaboration between the government and industry players including Live Nation Malaysia and the Arts, Live Festival and Events Association (ALIFE) Malaysia.

The initiative — meant to position KL as the region’s premier live entertainment hub — is expected to draw more than 500,000 music fans from Malaysia and abroad this year.

At least 25 international acts are scheduled to perform at venues across the Klang Valley, with the season projected to generate around RM1.5 billion in economic returns.

Malaysia’s concert push did not happen in a vacuum.

At least part of the credit should be given to global superstar Taylor Swift, whose six-night exclusive stopover in Singapore — which was fully sold out back in 2024 — opened the eyes of local policymakers.

It was not only the size of Swift’s fan base that drew attention, but the scale of spending that followed her tour; Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was projected to generate a staggering US$260 million to US$375 million (between RM1.2 billion to RM1.7 billion) in tourism receipts.

Retailers and businesses of all sizes, from luxury hotels to local shops, capitalised on offering Taylor Swift themed merchandise, experiences and packages around the country.

Even Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific reportedly renamed some Singapore-bound flights in March that year as flight 5J 1989, a nod to Swift’s birth year.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer’s stadium run was so massive that it popularised the ‘Swiftonomics’ moniker globally.

The spillover to Malaysia

The Eras Tour, which took place in March 2024, led to price hikes for lodging in Singapore, especially hotels and Airbnbs.

Johor, on the other hand, enjoyed some of the spillover, with travelling fans choosing to stay in the state and commute across the Causeway because of its cheaper costs compared to Singapore.

According to research by RHB published in April 2024, Johor Bahru’s hospitality, retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors all benefited from The Eras Tour.

The research said hotel occupancies around Johor Bahru were full, with hoteliers enjoying high occupancy rates of 80 to 90 per cent during normal weekends.

F&B outlets and shopping malls also saw stronger business, while transport operators were packed with trips bringing concertgoers across the Causeway during the week.

Aside from that, aggressive marketing campaigns by regional booking platforms such as Traveloka also positioned Johor Bahru as a strategic lodging hub, pitching it as a budget-friendly alternative to Singapore’s inflated hotel rates.

Properties such as Amari Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru and Hotel Sentral @ Woodland Causeway were highlighted for their proximity to the immigration checkpoint.

A report by The Straits Times also said Malaysia Airlines saw increased demand for Singapore-bound flights during the month, although it did not specify whether this was solely due to the Swift effect.

Policy changes

The Eras Tour in Singapore also sparked controversy across the region, especially after Thailand’s then prime minister Srettha Thavisin claimed that Singapore had offered Swift an incentive of up to US$3 million per show (RM14.09 million) on the condition that she perform exclusively in the country.

In Malaysia, the Madani government also faced pressure from the opposition over why the country missed out on the potential billion-ringgit opportunity to bring in the “Bad Blood” singer.

Questions grew after reports said Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) had initiated a contract in 2022 with US-based company ASM Global, an affiliate of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which was linked to Swift’s concert promoter.

However, then youth and sports deputy minister Adam Adli Abd Halim refuted claims that the government had failed to bring in Swift, clarifying that the contract signed with ASM Global was meant to support overall venue management.

Just a year after The Eras Tour took place, the government, through the Communications Ministry, announced the Concerts and Events in Malaysia Incentive (CEMI), which aims to help local promoters bring more A-listers and high-impact celebrities to the country.

CEMI, managed by the Communications Ministry’s investment arm MyCreative Ventures, offers event organisers a cash rebate of up to 30 per cent on their local qualifying expenditure.

To target high-impact economic multipliers, the post-event reimbursement is reserved for "stadium-level" events with at least 15,000 attendees, with payouts capped at RM1.5 million for international promoters and RM1 million for local showcases.

CEMI also requires international organisers to fulfil strict local-spend quotas, including dedicating at least 20 per cent of their budget to domestic businesses and ensuring that at least 30 per cent of their production crew are Malaysian crew members.

Although CEMI appeared to come after The Eras Tour, it is also worth noting that Malaysia had already implemented a 10 per cent reduction in entertainment tax, which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during Budget 2024 in October 2023.

Moving forward, Malaysia is looking to further strengthen its concerts and live performance industry.

Aside from KL Headline Season 2026, several other policy changes have also been announced by Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), including a 50 per cent reduction in concert deposits.

Yeoh and DBKL are also looking to accelerate the application process for concerts and live events in KL by streamlining their standard operating procedures.