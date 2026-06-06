MEXICO CITY, June 6 — Colombian singer Shakira will perform the official World Cup song Dai Dai at the opening ceremony in Mexico, Fifa said yesterday.
Here are some details:
Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy on Thursday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
The opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff between Mexico and South Africa.
Dai Dai is an Italian phrase meaning “let’s go” or “come on.”
The show will also feature Colombian star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla.
Shakira is also set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. — Reuters