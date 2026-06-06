MEXICO CITY, June 6 — Colombian singer Shakira will ‌perform the official World Cup song Dai Dai at the ‌opening ceremony in Mexico, Fifa said yesterday.

Here are some details:

Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy on Thursday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The opening ceremony ⁠will begin 90 ⁠minutes before ⁠kickoff between Mexico ⁠and ⁠South Africa.

Dai Dai is an Italian ⁠phrase meaning “let’s go” or “come on.”

The show will also feature Colombian star J Balvin and ⁠South African singer Tyla.

Shakira is also set to ⁠perform at the first-ever World ⁠Cup ⁠final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in ‌New Jersey. — Reuters