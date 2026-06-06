KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — South Korean director Yeon Sang‑ho’s film Colony has officially become Malaysia’s highest‑grossing South Korean title and is currently the country’s top‑grossing film of 2026.

According to a post on GSC’s Instagram account, the film has now earned RM23.8 million at the Malaysian box office, with figures still climbing as it continues its strong run.

It has now surpassed previous record holder Train to Busan, also directed by Yeon, which earned approximately RM21 million locally.

Despite a wave of new releases from Hollywood and other international markets in recent weeks, the zombie thriller continues to hold its ground and achieve new milestones.

Strong audience turnout continues nationwide, with many viewers sharing positive reviews.

The reception for Colony in Malaysia has also been acknowledged by the director and cast, who expressed their appreciation for Malaysian support through a video released earlier this week.

Starring Jun Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hyun-been, Kim Shin-rock and Go Soo, Colony follows a group of survivors trapped inside a building after an unknown infection spreads rapidly.

Cut off from the outside world, they must fight to survive as the infected mutate into increasingly dangerous forms.

The film presents a different take on zombies typically seen on screen, with director Yeon’s unique approach inspired by the hive-mind behaviour of ant colonies and the concept of artificial intelligence (AI).