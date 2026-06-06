SINGAPORE, June 6 — A Singapore court sentenced a 52-year-old woman to four years’ jail yesterday for giving her then 15-year-old son methamphetamine and the utensils to smoke it, with a judge declaring the parents had failed in their most basic duty.

The case started in January 2025, when the boy spotted drug utensils in the sink at home and asked his mother what they were for, and was told they were for smoking methamphetamine, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported.

Over the next five months, he smoked the drug once every two to three days, using utensils his mother and stepfather left lying around the living room.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim said the woman “actively provided” him with drugs at his request for more than five months, and that he eventually smoked with “alarming regularity.”

“She was instead totally indifferent to the dangers of exposing the child to drug utensils, having previously explained to him that the drug utensils in the sink were meant for smoking methamphetamine, without cautioning him against handling or using them,” the prosecution said in its sentencing submissions.

The couple were arrested at their home in June 2025, where officers found improvised drug utensils. The husband’s case is still before the courts.

District Judge Brenda Choo said the case was not only about exposing a child to drugs, but permitting him to consume them.

“In this case, the parents did not protect the child but instead exposed him to drugs and even permitted him to consume drugs,” she said.

The woman, who had been consuming methamphetamine since 2022, was previously admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre and faced up to 10 years’ jail and a fine of up to S$20,000 (RM62,000).

All parties cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.