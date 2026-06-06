WASHINGTON, June 6 — Actor James Handy, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, was fatally stabbed at his home in Los Angeles, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Trade publication Variety reported on Thursday, citing police, that emergency responders were called to the northwest of the city on Wednesday morning, where police confirmed in a statement that they found the 81-year-old unconscious in the front garden of his property with a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead. A suspect turned himself in to police at the scene. He is said to be the son of the victim’s girlfriend.

Police said they received an emergency call from a man who said: “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” A spokesman for the actor confirmed Handy’s death to Variety.

Handy played the bartender Jimmy in the action film sequel Top Gun: Maverick (2022). He also had a role in the adventure film Jumanji (1995). — Bernama-dpa