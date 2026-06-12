KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — South Korean thriller Colony continues its box-office reign, holding on to the No. 1 spot for a third consecutive week, while local horror hit Polong has climbed to second after grossing RM12 million in just 11 days of release.

Meanwhile, buzzy Hollywood titles Backrooms and Masters of the Universe are drawing positive reviews, giving Malaysian cinemagoers even more reason to head back to theatres.

On the streaming front, K-dramas are once again dominating viewing charts, with Teach You a Lesson leading Netflix rankings while Reborn Rookie tops the list on Viu.

Over on Disney+, audiences are showing strong interest in series including Alice & Steve and Best of the World with Antoni Porowski.

From binge-worthy series and blockbuster films to fresh music releases and page-turning reads, there’s plenty to keep you entertained this weekend.

As always, Malay Mail rounds up the standout entertainment picks worth adding to your watchlist, playlist and reading pile.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (June 4 to 7)

Colony Polong Backrooms Masters Of The Universe 5 Bomoh The Furious: Pertaruhan Maruah Tarung: Unforgiven The Sheep Detectives Parimala And Co The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (June 1 to 7)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Teach You a Lesson: Limited Series Bapa Mentuaku Mafia: Season 1 Good Boys Go to Heaven: Season 1 Griya: Season 1 My Royal Nemesis: Limited Series Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!: Season 1 The WONDERfools: Limited Series Michael Jackson: The Verdict: Season 1 Ashes to Crown: Season 1 Gokusen: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Reborn Rookie Running Man (2026) Zhan Zhao Adventures Aku Pilih Pelangi The Scarecrow Seadanya Kita Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition Taxi Driver 3 Study Group Lovely Runner

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Alice & Steve Best of the World with Antoni Porowski Doctor on the Edge Not Suitable for Work Tracker: Season 3 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Get Real The Flowers of Evil Welcome to Wrexham: Season 5 Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season 19

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (June 3 to 6)

Ariana Grande — hate that i made you love me Piche Kota — Bahagia Lagi Raim Laode — Iqro’ Bruno Mars — Risk It All Katy Perry — The One That Got Away Justin Bieber — Beauty And A Beat (w/ Nicki Minaj) Sal Priadi — Ada titik-titik di ujung doa Ifan Seventeen — Jangan Paksa Rindu — Beda Nadhif Basalamah — kota ini tak sama tanpamu Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (June 3 to 6)

Adira Suhaimi — Sayang Orang Sama Aufahanie — Butterfly Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Mojo — Romancinta Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk Nadhif Basalamah, Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno — Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Reedzwann — Suarasi Sering Salah Ifan Seventeen — Jangan Paksa Rindu — Beda

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (May 29 to June 4)

Fiction

The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (HarperCollins) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Before the Coffee Gets Cold #6: Before I Knew I Loved You by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (HANOVER SQUARE PRESS US) Meet Me at the Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) The Divorce by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) King of Gluttony by Ana Huang (Piatkus)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery Books) Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper) Murdle #4: The School of Mystery by GT Karber (Souvenir Press Ltd) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (HarperOne) The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Badass Wife Ungku Jabbar by Mia Azwari (Hash Novels Publication) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni Publication) Rubah Putih by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Empayar: Hikayat Putera Tanpa Nama by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Source: MPH