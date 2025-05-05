KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysian celebrity model and entrepreneur Amber Chia was rushed to hospital yesterday after collapsing at home, resulting in a deep gash on her chin that left a blood trail on the floor.

The 43-year-old fainted around midnight due to exhaustion, believed to be work-related, China Press reported.

The vernacular Chinese newspaper reported that her son Ashton, 15, found her unconscious and alerted her manager, who immediately sent her to the hospital where she was subsequently operated on at 10am today.

She remains warded in the private hospital for health monitoring where doctors reportedly said her condition is stable although she needed stitches to her chin.

“Suddenly blacked out – really sorry for making you all worry,” she posted briefly on Instagram in English and Chinese.

She also shared several photographs of herself in a hospital bed and close-ups of her bloodied chin and the floor stains.

Citing Chia’s manager, China Press reported that Chia’s blackout was likely due to fatigue.

In July 2023, Chia also collapsed due to exhaustion and sustained a head injury that required stitches after falling down the stairs.

Malaysian model/entrepreneur Amber Chia shared a picture on her social media accounts after suffering a fall in her own home in July 2023. — Picture via Instagram/amberchia

Chia first rose to fame in 2004 when she became the first Asian model to front a global campaign for Guess Watches.

She has also ventured into business, ranging from fashion and beauty to property.