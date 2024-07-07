PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Jon Landau, the renowned film producer who played a pivotal role in creating cinematic milestones like Titanic and both Avatar movies, passed away on Friday at the age of 63 after losing the battle with cancer.

A longtime collaborator of director James Cameron, Landau was instrumental in shaping some of the highest-grossing films in history.

His partnership with Cameron resulted in groundbreaking successes, beginning with Titanic, which became the first film to surpass US$1 billion (RM4.69 billion) at the global box office.

He subsequently surpassed this record twice with Avatar in 2009 and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022.

Landau remained deeply involved in the production of the Avatar sequels up until his passing.

Cameron plans to expand the sci-fi franchise to a total of five movies, with the fifth installment anticipated by 2031.

Landau began his career at 20th Century Fox, where he rose to become the executive vice president of feature film production at just 29 years old.

During his tenure, he oversaw the production of notable films such as Die Hard 2, The Last of the Mohicans, Mrs. Doubtfire and True Lies with Cameron.

His partnership with Cameron deepened when he joined Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment, eventually becoming its chief operating officer.

Beyond film, Landau played a key role in expanding the Avatar universe through various media, including comics and games. He contributed to projects like the well-received Ubisoft game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Tencent Games' Avatar: Reckoning, showcasing his enduring influence in entertainment beyond the silver screen.

His filmography includes producing credits for Campus Man (1987), Solaris (2002), and Alita: Battle Angel (2019), reflecting his diverse contributions to cinema over the decades.