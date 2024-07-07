PETALING JAYA, July 7 — Film director and critic Mansor Puteh, 70, passed away after the car he was driving skidded and hit a divider in Alam Damai, Cheras, today.

Kuala Lumpur Enforcement and Traffic Investigation Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said in the accident at about 10:10 AM, the Proton Iswara car driven by the Mansor lost control and skidded before crashing into the road divider.

"As a result of the crash, the victim, who suffered severe head injuries, passed away at the scene," he said in a statement here on Sunday.

Sarifudin said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The news was announced by the deceased's niece, Adeed Adillah Abdullah, on their Facebook account.

They said that that after post-mortem and final preparations, Mansor's remains will be brought to Melaka for burial later this evening after all arrangements are completed.

