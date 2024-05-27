KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Indian music legend A.R. Rahman is giving his fans an opportunity to vote for their favourite songs as he gears up for his seventh concert in Malaysia on July 27.

Concert organiser Star Planet said the “Songs Vote” initiative will allow ticket holders to select up to 40 tracks from over 300 super hits of Rahman that resonate deeply with them.

“This initiative not only allows fans to actively engage and provide input into the concert setlist but also endeavours to craft a unique and unforgettable musical journey,” it said in a statement.

Rahman, 58, is set to perform for the AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on July 27.

Fondly known as the “Mozart of Madras”, Rahman has won two Oscars, two Grammys, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and six National Awards throughout his musical career that spans over 30 years.

The song selection process is open to all ticket holders and will be facilitated through a dedicated online form available here.

