PETALING JAYA, May 16 — Lionsgate is currently developing a spinoff film from the John Wick universe, with a focus on Donnie Yen’s character Caine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yen will reprise his role from John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) in this currently untitled project, which is set to start filming in Hong Kong in 2025.

While details are still limited, it has been confirmed Robert Askins, known for his work on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (2019) and AMC’s The Son (2017) and who received a 2015 Tony nomination for his play Hand to God, is writing the screenplay.

The spinoff will continue Caine’s story after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, where he is freed from his obligations to the High Table.

The Caine spinoff is being developed under John Wick director Chad Stahelski’s deal with Lionsgate to expand the action franchise.

Stahelski will produce through his 87Eleven Entertainment, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee from Thunder Road.

Yen described working on John Wick: Chapter 4 as an extraordinary experience, highlighting that the films resonate deeply because the team pushed themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are thrilling, inventive and artistic, while also being expressive of character, story and emotion.

The Hong Kong actor expressed excitement about returning to the role of Caine, an incredible character with a haunted past.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, shared similar thoughts, praising Yen’s fantastic performance in John Wick: Chapter 4 and how fans are eager for more of Caine’s story.