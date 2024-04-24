LOS ANGELES, April 24 — Several people have been injured in an accident on the set of a new Eddie Murphy film, Amazon MGM Studios said yesterday.

The incident on the set of The Pickup, an upcoming comedy heist movie, occurred Saturday as an action sequence was being filmed.

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result,” said a spokesperson.

The studio is “still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why,” they added, without providing further details.

The movie stars Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer.

But the incident affected the movie’s second unit — an industry term for filming that occurs away from the main production.

Second units are often charged with shooting stunt and other dangerous scenes, and do not usually involve star actors.

The action sequence had been rehearsed, and “all safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot,” said the studio.

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming,” it said.

The incident occurred at a set in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Hollywood trade website Deadline. — AFP