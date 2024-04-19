KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Irish pop group Westlife is set to return to Malaysia to perform on June 9.

The Hits Tour will take the group through the Asian region with stopovers announced in Indonesia and China.

Members Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan will be here for one night of musical memories, delighting fans with their hits like My Love, Swear it Again and Uptown Girl.

However, the quartet will now perform as a trio due to member Mark Feehily’s recovery from his health issues.

In March, Feehily posted a statement on Instagram that he will not be touring with his fellow members to prioritise his recovery.

He explained to fans his struggles with having to undergo four major surgeries for severe sepsis and hernia from August 2020 till March 2024.

Feehily said he had “no option” but to go through with the surgery because of a very large incisional hernia.

“I’m so devastated that I won’t be there to celebrate the upcoming concerts with you and the three lads. I hope you know and understand that I should have been there,” he said.

“But for now, I have to make the right decision for my health and wellbeing, for my family, and for myself as a person. Please don’t worry.”

Westlife will be performing at Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on June 9 at 6pm.

Organised by MMIC Entertainment Group, tickets will go live on April 26 at 12pm with prices from RM388 (PS4), RM588 (PS3), RM788 (PS2), RM988 (PS1) and RM1,188 (VIP).

Tickets will be available online here.