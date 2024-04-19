KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The live-action Fallout TV series has been renewed for season two, a week after its first season premiere on Prime Video,

The announcement was made via the Fallout series social media earlier today.

Fallout, a live-action adaptation from the popular video game franchise created by Bethesda Game Studio has been receiving praises from fans and critics alike following its first season premiere.

The show is currently holding a 94 per cent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its second season is set to receive US$25 million (RM119.5 million) in tax credits by relocating shooting to the state of California in the US, reported Variety.

Fallout is set 200 years after the apocalypse where dwellers of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape left by their ancestors only to discover a violent and complex universe awaits them.

The series is produced by Kilter Films, the production house behind acclaimed Westworld and stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLaughlin.

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, following its live-action series premiere, sales of Fallout video games has also skyrocketed across Europe with the 2015’s Fallout 4 currently ranked at number 1 in sales according to GameIndustry.Biz.

Based on game sales data, Fallout 4 saw sales rise over 7,500 per cent week-on-week across Europe.

While 2018’s Fallout 76 is ranked at number 8 followed by 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas at number 9 and 2008’s Fallout 3 at number 10.

The rise in sales is also due to the current heavy discounting on games in the Fallout franchise across all gaming platforms.