KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — It’s confirmed!

South Korean boyband Super Junior is coming to Malaysia this August 3,

They will be performing at Axiata Arena as part of the 2024 Super Junior Super Show Spin-off: Halftime Asia tour.

The tour kicks off with a two-day show in Seoul, South Korea on June 22 and June 23 and will conclude with a show in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 14.

Other countries they will be visiting includes Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand as well as China.

2024 SUPER JUNIOR ASIA TOUR[SEOUL]KSPO DOME June 22(SAT) - 23(SUN), 2024[BANGKOK]Impact Challenger Hall 1 July 6(SAT) - 7(SUN), 2024[SINGAPORE]SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM July 14(SUN), 2024[HO CHI MINH]Phu Tho Indoor... pic.twitter.com/7O9dLqM7AL — SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) April 18, 2024

Formed in 2005, the 10-member boy band made waves around the world with their songs such as Sorry, Sorry, Mr. Simple and Mamacita, and were dubbed 'King of the Hallyu Wave' for their contribution to the spread of Korean pop culture globally.

The group has bagged numerous awards including the Favourite Artist of Korea at the 2008 MTV Asia Awards as well as at the 2015’s Teen Choice Awards for ‘Choice International Artist of the Year’.

The 2024 Super Junior Super Show Spin-off: Halftime show in KL is organised by iMe Malaysia, and ticketing details have not yet been made available.

On April 13, Super Junior members, Kyuhyun, performed in a solo show at Mega Star Arena in KL as part of his 2024 (KYUHYUN) ASIA TOUR 'Restart'.