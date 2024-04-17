KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysian rocker Datuk Awie's concert in August will be his last performing solo.

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Ahmad Azhar Othman, cited he wanted to rest as the reason for performing solo the last time, Berita Harian reported.

He said the decision came after discussing and obtaining the blessings of his members in Wings.

“With Wings, we target nine years before retiring. As for my solo performance, it will be my last as I wanted to rest,” he reportedly said.

Awie said the solo concert will be the alternative for fans waiting to see Wings perform.

He added that the concert was personal and it showcases his three decade journey as a soloist.

“I have been performing solo for 30 years. During that time, many incidents have happened.”

“Hence, I have decided on a story for the concert. It will not be a normal concert and there will be no invited guests as I want to perform solo entirely in this concert.”

The concert, named Journey, will have the concept of monologue and theatrical, added Awie.

“The concert will have the element of drama, besides monologues and theatrical. The concept is interesting and I believe fans will like it,” he said, adding that besides his own songs, he will also perform songs by Wings.

The concerts will be held at Star Theatre, Singapore on July 27 and Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on August 3.