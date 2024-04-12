KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink has joined RCA Records for her future solo music releases.

The Thai rapper announced the partnership between her company LLOUD and RCA Records on social media yesterday, NME reported.

The announcement confirmed that new solo music was coming soon and that Lisa will now have full ownership of her recordings.

Advertisement

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” Lisa told Variety.

“Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

Advertisement

RCA Records chief executive officer Peter Edge and chief operating officer John Fleckenstein said they were ‘incredibly proud’ to work with Lisa and LLOUD, saying that she is ‘a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force’.

LLOUD was founded by Lisa in February as a ‘platform to showcase her vision in music and entertainment.

This came after YG Entertainment announced that all four Blackpink members would not renew their solo contracts but will still release group projects under their label.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, is also set to have her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus season three, which will be shot on Koh Samui island in Thailand.

RCA Records is an established American label dating back to the 1920s that has signed legendary artists from the past and present, their current line-up features Taylor Swift, P!nk and SZA, among others.