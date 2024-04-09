KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysian pop group Dolla has announced that one of their members, Syasya, is no longer part of the group.

The now-trio group made the announcement via their social media yesterday (April 8) following questions from fans on Syasya’s recent absence.

“We know that there have been questions about Syasya’s absence recently, and with a heavy heart, we would like to announce that due to personal reasons, Syasya has made the decision to withdraw as a member of Dolla.

“We would like to emphasise this, we still see Syasya as our little sister and will continue to support her on her journey,” they wrote on the post.

Advertisement

The group now consist of members Angel, Sabronzo and Tabby. They remain fully committed to give their best as DOLLA and are grateful for the support they have received throughout their career.

DOLLA recently made headlines after being featured in popular Chinese reality show Show It All which was produced by Lay Zhang of popular Kpop boyband EXO.

Advertisement

DOLLA was formed in 2019 by label Universal Music Malaysia and has since released an album during their time as a quartet.

Their hit songs include Damelo, Look at This and their famous modern day Hari Raya anthem, Raya Raya Raya.