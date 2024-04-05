KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — American hard rock quartet Kiss have sold their catalogue, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group in a deal estimated to be more than US$300 million (RM1.42 billion).

In a statement, Pophouse said they plan to promote the band’s “iconic music, enigmatic personas and expressive imagery for generations to come”, Variety reported.

Pophouse CEO Per Sundin said the partnership will fuse the rich history and iconic status of Kiss with cutting-edge technology, allowing fans to experience the band like never before.

Pophouse, co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, is a company that creates, acquires and develops brands in various related fields such as music, podcasting, stage performance and gaming.

It is behind the popular ABBA Voyage live avatar performance.

Besides Kiss, Pophouse has acquired catalogues by the late Swedish DJ-artist Avicii, the electronic music group Swedish House Mafia and American singer Cyndi Lauper.

Responding to the sale, Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons said they have always been breaking new ground in popular culture and this partnership will ensure that they continue to do so for years to come.

“Because what Pophouse is doing is breaking rules. We already have several plans in development.”

The first digital Kiss show is scheduled for 2027.

The band was formed by Simmons and Paul Stanley with lead guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss in 1973.

Frehley and Criss, however, left the group in the 80s.