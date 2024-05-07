KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — In a first by a K-pop artist, Lisa of Blackpink was invited to wave the chequered flag during the recent Miami Grand Prix.

Her presence at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, surprised many as she was not known to be a Formula One racing fan.

Dressed in a chic beige two-piece dress, Lisa also took a picture with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who came in second in the race.

The honour to wave the flag, that marks the end of any session and is waved until all competing cars have reached it, is only reserved for well-known personalities.

Celebrities such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and Tom Holland have taken up this position before her, KoreaBoo reported.

Her fans were equally ecstatic that Lisa made it to the event and looked happy to be there.

