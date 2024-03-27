KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 -— Bruce 'The Boss' Springsteen has become the first non-British songwriter to be named an Ivors Academy Fellow.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist joins the ranks of Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading and Sting in being inducted into the UK based academy and would receive the honors in London on May 23, Billboard reported.

The Born in the USA artiste is the first American musician in the organisation’s 80-year history - as well as the 27th musician overall - to become an Academy Fellow, which is the highest honour one can receive from the institution.

Quoting a statement, Springsteen said he was proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy.

“In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years."

“This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way,” he added, noting that he remains deeply appreciative.

As an Ivors Fellow, Springsteen is recognised for his "outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting,” as well as his "impact on the UK’s cultural landscape”, according to a release.

The accolade comes some one year after the 20-time Grammy winner released his 21st studio album Only the Strong Survive, which peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200.