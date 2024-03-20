KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Up-and-coming Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! is going on their first ever headline tour and Malaysia is on the list.

The vocal and dance powerhouse group will be performing lat Zepp KL on June 21, following the announcement made via Instagram yesterday.

Coined as The Atarashii Gakko! World Tour PT.I, the group will also be performing at other Asian cities including Seoul, Hong Kong Singapore and Bangkok with more dates expected to be announced soon.

Their Malaysian show is being organised by Eventim Live Asia in collaboration with Good Vibes Festival.

They recently made waves with their hit song Tokyo Calling whereby its music video (MV) garnered over nine million views since its release in December 2023.

The MV which paid homage to Japanese pop culture saw the four members showcasing their vigorous dance moves which has become a signature at their live shows.

The group was recently featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live and is also set to perform at Coachella in April.

Ticketing details for their KL show are yet to be announced.