KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Japanese girl group XG are heading in Kuala Lumpur as part of their first world tour, The first HOWL.

In a video posted on YouTube yesterday, the girl group celebrated their second anniversary, teasing new songs, a fan light stick, and announced a world tour.

“Everyone’s really looking forward to our world tour in 2024. We should give them what they asked for!” the group’s leader Jurin said.

Advertisement

An Instagram post later confirmed that the group will hold a Kuala Lumpur concert as part of the tour which also includes stopovers in Bangkok, Seoul, Singapore and Taipei, with more dates to be announced.

The location and date of the Malaysian concert has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

The tour will begin in Japan, with the first concerts to be held in Osaka-Jo Hall on May 18 and 19 and K-Arena Yokohama on May 25 and 26.

The girl group will be travelling to North America in October and Europe in November, with specific countries to be announced soon.

Presale lottery reservations have already been made available for members of XG’s online fanclub ALPHAZ with Japan tour tickets priced at RM411.

For more information on The first Howl world tour in Japan visit here.

The girl group first performed in Malaysia on March 2 at the Supalapa Festival, where they were in a line-up of artists featuring Tiesto, Paul Van Dyk, The Kid Laroi, and Yuna.

XG or Xtraordinary Girls is a group based in South Korea that first debuted on March 18, 2022 with their single Tippy Toes.

Their music is inspired from hip-hop and R&B and is performed in English, they are also known for their experimental ‘alien’ concept in their visuals and fashion.

The group’s popularity rose in 2023 with hits Shooting Star and Left Right, and they have performed in New York, Los Angeles, and Dubai.

The group consists of Jurin, Chisa, Maya, Hinata, Juria, Harvey, and Cocona.