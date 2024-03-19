KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role of MI6’s most famous spy, James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig.

A source told The Sun that a formal offer has been made to the 33-year-old, who made a name for himself in the Kick-Ass and Avengers movies, after he wowed Bond movie supremo Barbara Broccoli during a screen test.

Eon Productions, which makes the spy thriller films, is on course to start shooting this year after delays due to Hollywood strikes last year.

Sources, however, said a script was in the works, with production scheduled to take place at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Besides Taylor-Johnson, other actors considered for the role were Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and James Norton.

Taylor-Johnson began his acting career in 2000’s The Apocalypse, and appeared in 2008 teen movie Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging and 2022’s Bullet Train.

Insiders said Taylor-Johnson's performance as a psychopath in 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals, which saw him win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, opened the door to the Bond role.

The last Bond movie was 2021’s No Time To Die in which Bond was apparently killed off.

It made more than £600 million (RM3.61 billion) at the global box office.