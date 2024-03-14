KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — From the creators of Game of Thrones, comes Netflix’s much-anticipated, mind-bending sci-fi epic series 3 Body Problem.

Based on the award-winning novel by Chinese author Cixin Liu, the series follows a group of scientists and investigators who band together after tragic events to stop an alien force from invading Earth.

The sci-fi drama combines a thrilling mystery full of twists with a touching human story at its core.

Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo the series features an ensemble cast starring Eiza Gonzalez, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, and Jonathan Pryce.

Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong plays Da Shi, a chain smoking ex-intelligence officer who investigates a string of suicides that connect to the alien invasion.

Liam Cunningham of Game of Thrones plays Shi’s cunning boss, Thomas Wade, who leads the organisation tasked with saving humanity.

Shi and Wade are seemingly on the side of the law, using espionage to piece together the aliens’ complex and deadly game, for the survival of Earth.

Malay Mail recently spoke to Wong and Cunningham on their characters, working together, and what sci-fi fans can expect from the series.

Wong said that he agreed to the project whilst filming Doctor Strange after Hoffman, Weiss, and Woo gave him a brief of his character which reflected his Asian background.

“I hopped on a Zoom and they gave me a character breakdown which came across as someone very familiar as if it was where I grew up,” Wong said.

“My parents are from Hong Kong, and Alex had confessed to copying my Wikipedia page.

“So having been wooed by Alex Woo, I was convinced to come onboard.”

The Netflix series made some changes from the original novel in terms of characters, timelines, and setting in present day London.

“What we are hoping to do is to convey the experience — if not necessarily the exact details — of the novel onto the screen,” executive producer Woo said in a statement.

“What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species.”

Wong (right) said that working with Cunningham was ‘terrific’ adding that they took the script seriously but not each other. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Wong added that he was excited to be in the next project from Hoffman and Weiss and was impressed how they were able to convey the book’s heavy work into a beautiful story.

Cunningham meanwhile said that the chemistry and bond with his co-star came ‘naturally’ and despite taking the material seriously they both had a blast acting off each other.

“We’re both long enough in the game to realise that these two characters are so different to each other and yet they complement each other beautifully.

“That gives real life to the relationship where their unlikely warriors for this battle for planet Earth. Which is ironic, that these two are charged with protecting the human race.”

Wong added that working with Liam was ‘absolutely fantastic’.

“We get on great and it’s developing that relaxed atmosphere for me personally that’s conducive for me. To allow an area to play and feel playful...” the actor said.

“We’re serious with the work but not with ourselves.”

3 Body Problem premieres on Netflix on March 21.