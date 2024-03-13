KUALA LUMPUR, March 13— The sequel film for 2018’s Ready Player One is finally getting an update after years of uncertainties.

The update came from Steven Spielberg himself who directed the first film adapted from a dystopian novel of the same name written by Ernest Cline regarding an expansive virtual reality universe.

Spielberg confirmed that they are in the early development stage of the second film and he will play the role of executive producer, reported Showbiz411.

“We’re in the discovery phase, trying to figure out what’s next,” said Spielberg.

Ready Player One grossed over US$607 million (RM2.8 billion) at the worldwide box office and spurred discussions on its potential cinematic sequel following the release of Cline’s sequel novel Ready Player Two in 2020.

Spielberg’s adaptation of the first novel takes audiences in the year 2045 where the planet is on the brink of chaos and people are finding salvation in a virtual reality universe called OASIS.

The OASIS was created by genius James Halliday (played by Mark Rylance) who left a surprise Easter egg in it which prompted a cross-dimensional treasure hunt that features a plethora of pop culture references.

The film starred Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, SImon Pegg and Mark Rylance.

PIn an interview with ComicBook.com, Tye Sheridan, the lead actor in the first film who played Wade Watts, had shown interest in returning to the character, however nothing has been set in stone.

And the potential Ready Player Two film still hasn’t received the green light from its studio, Warner Bros just yet.