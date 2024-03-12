PETALING JAYA, March 13 — The third instalment of the Venom franchise finally has a title, Venom: The Last Dance.

Sony has also moved up the film’s release date to October 25, 2024, from the previously-announced November 8 date.

Plot details remain undisclosed, although Tom Hardy is set to reprise his role as the formidable guardian Eddie Brock/Venom in the movie.

Joining him in the cast are Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo.

Kelly Marcel will mark her directorial debut with this project.

The production is being overseen by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy.

Sony initially revealed the third film’s development during its CinemaCon presentation in April 2022.

This project marks Venom’s first on-screen appearance since making a cameo in the credits sequence of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

In February, Temple shared details about the project with Variety, hinting that filming was nearing completion.

She also expressed her delight at having the opportunity to work with such wonderful individuals, remarking on the enjoyable experience.

Furthermore, she expressed her anticipation for the film’s release and its reception by audiences worldwide.

Filming for Venom: The Last Dance, was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike last year but resumed at the end of November.

The Columbia Pictures production is scheduled for release in premium large formats and IMAX.