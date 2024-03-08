KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — American alternative rock band We The Kings is coming back to Malaysia after their last show here in 2015.

The Check, Yes Juliet performers will be doing not just one but two shows in Malaysia with one happening at Hakka Hall in Kota Kinabalu on April 24 and another at The Exchange Hall in KL on April 26.

The announcement was made via Instagram today.

“Asia! We’re finally coming back, Come hang!” they captioned the post.

Malaysia will be part of their 2024 Asia tour destinations which also include Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale from March 16 with ticket prices from RM288 to RM388 for each show.

Aside from that, Kota Kinabalu’s Hakka Hall will be hosting another American alternative rock band Boys Like Girls on April 22.

For more information, visit http://www.skeshmm.com/events.html