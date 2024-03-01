PETALING JAYA, March 1 — Hollywood director James Gunn has revealed a modification in the title of Superman: Legacy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn announced that his forthcoming Superman film will be titled simply Superman, penning a post to mark the commencement of the first day of filming.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025,” stated Gunn.

Accompanying the post, Gunn also revealed a first glimpse of the redesigned version of the most renowned ‘S’ in history.

Advertisement

The dusting of snow on the emblem hints at a scene set in The Fortress of Solitude, Superman’s iconic fortress.

Last year, Gunn shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am, He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f***ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

Warner Bros. has set a date of July 11, 2025 for the film, marking the first standalone Superman project in over a decade since Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) featuring Henry Cavill.

Advertisement

Gunn is both writing and directing the film.