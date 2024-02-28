KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A year after winning the Best Actress award in the Oscars, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will be returning to the same stage again this year — this time as a presenter.

Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis are also expected to present during showbiz’s biggest night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Other A-listers in Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino are among the first group of presenters announced for this year’s 96th Oscars ceremony, reported Variety.

Leading the nominations in this year's ceremony are Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with 13, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11 and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10.

Television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the fourth time for the ceremony.

Yeoh, 61, bagged the Best Actress award for her role as Evelyn Wang, making her the first Malaysian to win an Oscar.

Ke and Curtis won Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively for their roles in the same movie.