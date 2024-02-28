PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic has cast its Jackson 5.

As announced earlier, Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson,, takes the lead role of the late music icon, while Juliano Krue Valdi will play young Michael, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lionsgate meanwhile has revealed eight new cast members set to join the biographical film Michael, to portray both the young and adult versions of Jackson’s four brothers, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito and Jackie Jackson, after constituting family members of the band that gained fame in the 1970s.

Jayden Harville is set to portray the youthful Jermaine, with Jamal R. Henderson taking on the role of his older counterpart.

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will depict Marlon during his early years, and Tre Horton will portray him in later life.

Judah Edwards will bring Tito to the screen in his early years, with Rhyan Hill taking over the role in later years.

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will portray the younger Jackie, while Joseph David-Jones will assume the role of the older Jackie.

Michael is being produced by Graham King along with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, Branca and John McClain.

Antoine Fuqua will be directing from a screenplay by Oscar-nominee John Logan.

Lionsgate will distribute the film within the UK and Japan, while Universal Pictures International will handle distribution in all other territories.

Michael Jackson — the King of Pop, sadly passed away in June 2009 at the age of 50.

The film, slated for release in cinemas on April 18, 2025, is presently in the production phase and will celebrate his legacy.