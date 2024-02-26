KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Malaysian fans were left feeling ecstatic following Cha Eun-woo’s performance in Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam on Saturday.

The South Korean singer-actor’s Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator fan tour concert took place over the weekend.

The 8pm concert, organised by streaming platform Viu via their Viu: Scream Dates series, saw 4,000 fans thronging the venue with some coming as early as noon just to catch a glimpse of Cha during the 5pm soundcheck session.

As the anticipated showtime arrived, euphoric screams filled the stadium as Cha, wearing an all-white outfit, kickstarted his concert with 10 Minutes.

The 26-year-old went on to perform 12 songs including tracks from his latest EP such as Stay and You’re the Best as well as his own rendition of Backstreet Boys’ As Long As You Love Me.

Cha is one of the members of Kpop group Astro who has an existing fan base known as Aroha.

Local Arohas were delighted whenever Cha conversed in Bahasa Malaysia, teasing them with words and sentences such as Sayang (dear) and Jom Kahwin (let’s get married).

He also revealed that he would love to visit Sabah someday, the land below the wind.

“I’ve always wanted to visit Kota Kinabalu.

“Is it nice there? Would you want to go with me? Jom pergi KK (let’s go to Kota Kinabalu) with me,” he said.

The concert also saw local Arohas premiering a fan-made video filled with positive messages at the end of the show to Cha in celebration of Astro’s 8th anniversary.

Cha left the crowd in a frenzy whenever he conversed in Bahasa Malaysia during last Saturday's show. — Picture courtesy of Viu

Cha’s Just One 10 Minute is his signature fan tour concept which started in 2019, designed to unveil every facet of his persona within a brief 10-minute window.

The Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator is the third in his series of fan meeting tours while the last one was themed Just One 10 Minute: Starry Caravan.

This marked Cha’s second time in Malaysia this year as he did a meet and greet with local Arohas at The Exchange TRX on January 9.