PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Tom Cruise is set to headline the latest project from Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the filmmaker behind 2015’s The Revenant.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in discussions for the deal, which will be Iñárritu’s follow-up into English-language cinema since The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio, almost a decade ago, reported The Hollywood Reporter,

The plot details for the feature project, penned by Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolás Giacobone, is being kept tightly under wraps.

Iñárritu’s most recent directorial project was the 2022 Spanish-language Netflix drama Bardo.

The Revenant, which amassed over US$500 million globally also earned Iñárritu the Academy Award for Best Director.

This accomplishment followed his triumph with Birdman (2014), where he secured Oscars for Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay.

The project follows Cruise signing a high-profile, non-exclusive agreement with Warner Bros. last month, sparking widespread speculation about what the deal would produce.

While Cruise has devoted the past decade to creating blockbuster tentpoles, he has consistently embraced the challenge of working with top-tier directors such as Stanley Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Although Cruise has not won an Oscar, he has received four nominations, three of which were for acting.

Iñárritu guided DiCaprio to an Oscar win in The Revenant and assisted Michael Keaton in securing a Best Actor nomination for Birdman.

The collaboration between the filmmaker Iñárritu and Tom Cruise is bound to suggest that the actor aims for a highly prestigious project.