KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — American pop singer Taylor Swift and Kpop acts NewJeans and Seventeen have emerged as the top global artists of 2023.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) revealed the annual Global Recording Artist of the Year from the Global Artist Chart yesterday.

The chart used data from the global sales of an artist or group across all streaming and digital platforms and physical releases.

Swift reached the top spot in IFPI’s Global Artist Chart in 2023 and became Global Recording Artist of the Year, making it her fourth win since 2022, 2019 and 2014.

The 34-year-old singer dominated the entertainment industry in 2023 with the release of three studio albums and the record-smashing Eras Tour which also had its own concert film.

IFPI Director of Charts and Certifications Lewis Morrison said that they were proud to have Swift on the top of their list again as she continues to ‘redefine the limits of global success’.

“It is also fantastic to see so many artists entering the chart for the first time, and the return of established acts years after their last appearance.”

Kpop groups Seventeen and Stray Kids followed up as the second and third place respectively with newcomers Tomorrow X Together and NewJeans at seventh and eighth place.

Seventeen made their third year in the Global Artist Top 10 chart with their highly successful tenth EP FML while Stray Kids released their record-breaking third studio album 5-Star.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together dropped their fifth EP, second Japanese and third Korean studio album and New Jeans had a successful EP Get Up and performed at Lollapalooza music festival.

This makes four out of the top 10 global artists Kpop acts, standing alongside popular artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey and Ed Sheeran.

The IFPI represents over 8000 recording companies worldwide and works to represent and support artists and producers.