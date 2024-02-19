KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Veteran Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) yesterday amid his long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Clad in a black suit, the Back To The Future star was greeted with a standing ovation as he came onstage in a wheelchair.

He was helped by an attendant to stand up at the podium to present Christopher Nolan with the Best Film award for Oppenheimer.

“There’s a reason why they say movies are magic because movies can change your day.

“It can change your outlook. Sometimes it can change your life,” the 62-year-old said.

Fox shot to stardom in the Back to the Future films (from 1985 to 1990) playing the role of time-travelling high-school student Marty McFly.

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at the age of 29.

In 2000, Fox founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research which has raised more than US$2 billion to support research initiatives related to the disease.

He was awarded with an honorary Oscar for the initiative in 2022.