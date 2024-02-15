KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The cast is out of the bag as Marvel Studios finally revealed the leads for their new Fantastic Four film.

In an announcement made via their social media at midnight last night, Marvel has confirmed that actor Pedro Pascal will be playing Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic and Napoleon actress Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman.

Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch will be played by Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and Ben Grimm aka The Thing is played by The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The announcement which came in the form of a Valentine’s Day greeting card also featured the new cast in their respective roles.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four will be hitting theatres on July 25, 2025 with production expected to begin soon this year.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/unLVxPsjSW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2024

According to Variety, the new superhero quartet film will be directed by Matt Shakman who has worked on WandaVision and Monarchy: Legacy of Monsters series.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four was the first character created for Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and they are still yet to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the previous three Fantastic Four films including the 2015 reboot were released under 21st Century Fox.

Although there are no storyline details yet on the new film, based on the comics, the Fantastic Four are astronauts turned superheroes after being exposed to cosmic rays in space which gave each member unique abilities.

Mr. Fantastic can stretch his body to astonishing length while The Invisible Woman has the ability to manipulate light and go invisible and is also able to cast forcefields.

The Human Torch has the ability to turn his body into fire and fly while The Thing has hulking strength and durability at the cost of his human appearance.