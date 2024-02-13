KUALA LUMPUR, February 13 — The ongoing K-Drama series Marry My Husband has been garnering popularity since its debut on Prime Video earlier this year.

The fantasy revenge-series which debuted on January 1 on the streaming platform, is currently on its 12th episode and is building up to its conclusion with just a few episodes left.

Based on a web novel, Marry My Husband tells the revenge story of a terminally ill woman, Kang Ji-Won who witnesses her husband and best friend having an affair before being killed by the pair.

In a twist of events, Ji Won who is played by popular South Korean rom-com actress Park Min Young, travels back 10 years into the past and plans to reset her destiny with her colleague Yoo Ji Hyuk, played by actor Na Inwoo.

The series' star-studded lineup also includes Song Ha Yoon, Lee Yi Kyung as well as South Korean singer and songwriter BoA.

In an online interview with Malay Mail, Min Young, who previously starred in the K-Drama series Love in Contract, shared that she has always wanted to act in a series involving time travel and she was intrigued by the series’ storyline.

Min Young also said that she has nothing but praise for her co-stars and shared how her chemistry with Inwoo build up as they went along.

“Na Inwoo is an actor who portrays a lot with his eyes, so his chemistry with me was good from the beginning and he became a really good partner.

“I think the chemistry between our characters improved as we had a lot of meetings and conversations about detailing emotions.

“My first impression of him was that he was rugged because of his previous project, but later I felt he is like a cute puppy,” she said.

She hinted at planning a fan meeting tour soon due to the show’s popularity.

Na Inwoo shared that he was initially worried about working alongside Park Min Young as they had never worked together before. — Picture courtesy of Prime Video Malaysia

Meanwhile Inwoo who plays the seemingly flawless colleague as well as Ji Won’s helper in getting her revenge in the series, said that he was initially worried about working alongside Min Young as this was his first time they were paired together on a series.

“Park Min-young is a senior who is full of enthusiasm and gives me advice on acting.

“At first, I was worried that I wouldn't be able to do a good job, so it was hard to approach her, but she made me feel comfortable and we had great chemistry.

“It's a life-or-death revenge story, so it has its serious moments but it's not only serious and there are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments too.”

Apart from taking up a role he hasn’t played before in Marry My Husband, Inwoo said that the elements of fantasy and the series’s realistic approach to it was appealing to him.

Marry My Husband is currently available on Prime Video in Malaysia and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide with new episodes coming out weekly every Monday and Tuesday.

The series will have a total of 16 episodes and its finale will be arriving this February 20.